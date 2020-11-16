Aamir Khan extends condolences, support after Soumitra Chatterjee's death

The death of Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee shook the entertainment fraternity.

He had succumbed due to complications with Covid-19 at the age of 85.

While many extended their condolences, actor Aamir Khan took to Twitter to express his emotions.

"Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee," the post read.