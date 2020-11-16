Sonam Kapoor shares what she 'loves' in a person

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor made it known what it is she "loves" about a person and her simple answer might surprise you.
In a post on Instagram, the gorgeous actress shared a photo of her smiling joyfully as it was accompanied by an Audery Hepburn quote, making her answer pretty clear.
"I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person.
Audrey Hepburn," the caption read.