Pakistan records over 2,000 coronavirus cases for four days in a row

Pakistan has recorded over 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day while the positivity rate has shot up to 7.2%.

At least 2,128 samples tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 out of the total 29,511 tests conducted across the country on Sunday, November 15. The data issued by National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) shows that the virus claimed 19 lives in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

Meanwhile, today a meeting of education ministers chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood deferred the decision on school closure and early and extended winters vacations till November 23.

Last week, the NCOC had warned that the positivity rate in educational institutes was high as coronavirus cases continue to rise and officials warn that Pakistan is in the grip of a “second wave”.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pakistani cities and districts which have recorded the highest test positive ratio in the past few weeks are Multan, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad and Karachi.