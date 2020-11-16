Sindh CM Murad goes into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: PPP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has gone into isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, CM Murad got tested for COVID-19 on Friday after catching a mild fever. "After the test, I went into isolation on doctor's advice," said the chief minister.

CM Murad said he is asymptomatic apart from the fever.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

For the fourth consecutive day, Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases in 24 hours. A total of 2,128 new cases were recorded on November 15, bringing the nationwide tally to 359,032. A total of 19 lives were lost in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pakistani cities and districts which have recorded the highest test positive ratio in the past few weeks are Multan, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad and Karachi.