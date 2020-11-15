Bhumi Pednekar sets internet on fire with all-red look for Diwali

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar set the internet on fire with her stunning outfit for her Diwali celebrations.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showcased her fabulous outfit as she graced head-to-toe in the fiery red color.

The lavish look was complete with red flowers and statement jewelry.

Her makeup was relatively simple in comparison to the lavish look.

Even fans showered the diva with compliments for her gorgeous look.








