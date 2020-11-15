close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar sets internet on fire with all-red look for Diwali

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar set the internet on fire with her stunning  outfit  for her Diwali celebrations.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showcased her fabulous outfit as she graced head-to-toe in the fiery red color.

The lavish look was complete with red flowers and statement jewelry.

Her makeup was relatively simple in comparison to the lavish look.

Even fans showered the diva with compliments for her gorgeous look.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz