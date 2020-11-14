close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 14, 2020

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Quetta

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 14, 2020

QUETTA: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Quetta at 7:57am on Saturday, according to Pakistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan.

The quake had a depth of 10km with the centre of the quake being reported 38 kilometres Northeast of Quetta.

Citizens of the city came out on the roads after the earthquake hit the city.

