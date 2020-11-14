Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Quetta

QUETTA: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Quetta at 7:57am on Saturday, according to Pakistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan.

The quake had a depth of 10km with the centre of the quake being reported 38 kilometres Northeast of Quetta.

Citizens of the city came out on the roads after the earthquake hit the city.