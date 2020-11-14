Prince Philip left Queen Elizabeth suffering during excruciating 30-hour-labour

Prince Philip left Queen Elizabeth struggling with the pain of childbirth as he preferred playing squash

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's married life has not always been a bed of roses.



The couple has had their share of ups and downs while during life in the royal fold.

According to royal experts, there was once a time when Prince Philip left the Queen battling for her life all alone during extremely painful 30-hour-labour.

The Duke of Edinburgh snubbed the monarch so bad that he preferred playing squash over being with her during the stressful time.

Royal commentator Roberto Fiorito revealed that the Queen struggled through the pain of childbirth, via delivering Prince Charles, alone in a converted room at Buckingham Palace.

"The Prince of Wales arrived via C-section in a delivery that took place in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, which was converted into a mini-hospital for the occasion," Fiorito said.

"Queen Elizabeth was in labour for 30 hours with Charles and Prince Philip played squash with his private secretary during the time," she added.

Fiorito mentioned how accompanying your wife during labour wasn't a thing back then,.

"It isn't a dig, that's obviously very customary, men weren't present for births at that time, it wasn't a thing.

"But when Philip got the good word, he ran upstairs to meet his son and remarked he looked like a plum pudding while gifting his wife with red roses and carnations. So crazy and sweet, it was a big deal," the expert continued.