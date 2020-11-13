Non-PSL players, support staff advised to follow COVID-19 protocols amid second wave

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an advisory for the cricketers not taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, telling them to take extra care over the next 10 days amid a second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The advisory, drafted by the PCB's medical panel, tells players as well as support staff to limit their travels and take all necessary precautions at home.

Furthermore, the players have been advised to train in open spaces and abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols set by the government.

While the players and officials participating in the PSL 2020 starting tomorrow have been placed in a "biosecure" bubble, those whose teams were knocked out in round-robin stages, such as Shadab Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, are on their own.