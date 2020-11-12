Maryam Nawaz has made a 'pole vault jump' away from her narrative: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressing a press conference in Lahore. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that Maryam Nawaz has made a 'pole vault jump' away from her narrative.

The federal minister's remarks were in reaction to an interview of the PML-N leader in which she had expressed the party's willingness to hold a dialogue with the army subject to the PTI government being shown the door.



He said that "after directly taking names of army generals so many times, now Maryam is talking about a dialogue which is akin to falling face down".

Sheikh said that a line on PML-N's politics has been drawn by the military and other state institutions.