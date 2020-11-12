Cameras were installed in my cell, bathroom during detention, claims Maryam Nawaz

SKARDU: Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that cameras were installed in her cell and bathroom while she was in jail, Geo News reported.



In an interview, Maryam Nawaz said that she has been to jail twice and if she revealed the details about the treatment meted out to her and other female inmates during detention, they will find no place to hide their faces.

Maryam is currently leading PML-N’s election campaign for the November 15 Gilgit-Baltistan election.

“I don't want to hide behind these incidents at all. I'm struggling today, so I don't want to show that I was affected; I don't want to cry today that I have been abused.”

She said that if her door room can be broken, if she can be arrested in front of her father for speaking the truth, if cameras can be installed inside her jail cell and bathroom, and if she can be targeted personally, then no woman in Pakistan is safe.

“Be it in Pakistan or elsewhere, a woman cannot be weak.”