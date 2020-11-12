PSL 2020: playoffs schedule, timings and venue

All four matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is all set to resume from November 14 after the series was halted earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic back in March exactly after the round-robin stage had ended and play-offs were to begin.

It means what's now left to play are two qualifiers, an eliminator, and the grand final.

Given below is the schedule for PSL 2020 restart.

Please keep in mind that all four matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.