'Where is Bilawal?': Maryam searches for PPP leader after meeting

GILGIT: After their brief meeting over tea concluded, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was unable to find PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to thank him and say goodbye to him.



In the video, she can be seen asking repeatedly: "Where is Bilawal, I want to say bye to him [...] Can someone see where Bilawal is?"

Upon Bilawal's arrival, Maryam said that she just wanted to say goodbye to the PPP leader. She went on to thank him for the meeting.

In response, Bilawal said: "Thank you so much, and good luck."

In the 12-minute meeting between the two, Maryam and Bilawal discussed Pakistan's political situation and the country's future, as well as the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan election.

Maryam and Bilawal exchanged views over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion.



Maryam and Bilawal are both on a campaign trail in the northern areas ahead of the election for the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly, slated for November 15.