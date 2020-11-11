Coronavirus death toll crosses 7,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation is worsening day by day in the country as the positivity rate rises to 5.3% and the death toll crossed 7,000 on Wednesday after 21 more people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 1,708 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the last 24 hours in the country, bringing the tally to 348,184.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, 320,065 people have recovered from the disease while the active number of cases stands at 21,098.

With 31,989 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5.3%, the data showed.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 197 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,855 ventilators allocated for the COVID-19 patients.

Some 31,989 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,388 in Punjab, 9,273 in Sindh, 5,453 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 938 in AJK, 688 in Balochistan and 372 in GB.

As many as 4,911 coronavirus cases have been reported from AJK, 16,195 from Balochistan, 4,394 from GB, 22,432 from ICT, 41,069 from KP, 107,831 from Punjab, and Sindh 151,352.

About 7,021 deaths were recorded in the country since the first case of coronavirus was reported, including 2,690 in Sindh, 2,429 in Punjab, 1,294 in KP, 247 in ICT, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 114 in AJK.