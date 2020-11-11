Jason Momoa reveals his family did not have money to eat after 'Game of Thrones' exit

Jason Momoa's family was starving after his part in 'Game of Thrones' concluded

Jason Momoa is looking back at the tragic times his family endured after his stint at HBO series Game of Thrones came to an end.

The actor revealed his family was starving and did not have the money to eat after his part in the show concluded.

The 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.



“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Thankfully for him, Aquaman came around like a beacon of hope and then he was cast in Justice League.

Shedding light on how actor Ray Fisher was vilified after he pointed out Justice League's director's unprofessional and abusive behaviour on set, Momoa said, "I just think it’s [expletive] up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the [expletive] way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.”

“Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j," he added.