6-year-old boy becomes world's youngest computer programmer

Arham Om Talsania is pictured with this Guinness World Records certificate in this still from a video.

AHMEDABAD: A six-year-old student, Arham Om Talsania, has earned a Guinness World Records certificate by becoming the youngest computer programmer, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Arham, who belongs to the Indian city of Ahmedabad, is a student of class 2.

The six-year-old boy has passed the Python Programming Language exam to become the youngest ever computer programmer in the world.



Arham said when he received the certificate from Python, he was working on short games. "They asked me to provide them some evidence of my work and after a few months they approved my work. Then, I was awarded the Guinness World Records certificate."

The world's youngest computer programmer said he wants to become a business entrepreneur so that he can help needy people.

