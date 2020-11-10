close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
World

Web Desk
November 10, 2020

6-year-old boy becomes world's youngest computer programmer

World

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020
Arham Om Talsania is pictured with this Guinness World Records certificate in this still from a video.

AHMEDABAD: A six-year-old student, Arham  Om Talsania, has earned a Guinness World Records certificate by becoming the youngest computer programmer,  Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Arham, who belongs to the Indian city of Ahmedabad, is a student of class 2.

The six-year-old boy has passed the Python Programming Language exam to become the youngest ever computer programmer in the world.

Arham said when he received the certificate from Python, he was working on short games. "They asked me to provide them some evidence of my work and after a few months they approved my work. Then, I was awarded the Guinness World Records certificate."

The  world's youngest  computer programmer said he wants to become a business entrepreneur so that he can help needy people.

