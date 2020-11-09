Azerbaijan National Flag day incomplete with Pakistan, Turkey's flags: ambassador

The flags of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan raised together. — Twitter/Ali_F_Alizada

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan on Monday said that his country's National Flag Day was incomplete without the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, a sign of appreciation for Islamabad and Ankara's support to it in the conflict against Armenia.



Turkey and Pakistan have shown strong support for Azerbaijan as it battles Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh since late September, that has resulted in several casualties on both sides.

The country marked its flag's 102nd anniversary today on November 9.



"The #StateFlagDay of Azerbaijan without the flags of brotherly countries would be uncompleted," Alizada said in his tweet.

In the video shared by the ambassador, Azerbaijanis raised the flags of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan together to mark the National Flag Day.