Mon Nov 09, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Ready for jail but won't close wedding halls, says banquets and halls association

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020

KARACHI: The Banquets and Halls Association (BHA) has refused to close wedding halls and banquets, rejecting the government's demands to close them from November 20.

Speaking during a press conference in Karachi, the President of the BHA Shariq Memon said, "We are ready to go to jail but we will not close the wedding halls and banquets".

Memon said that the association has rejected the government's decision to close wedding halls and banquets.He lamented that wedding and banquet hall owners had suffered economic setbacks during the coronavirus lockdown period hence it was not possible for them to shutter their businesses again.

