Mon Nov 09, 2020
November 10, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif experiences back pain when he is called to account, says Gill

Tue, Nov 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to prime minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said, while taunting PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, that the 'chotey mian' feels back pain only when he is called to account for his alleged corruption.

Expressing his reaction on Marriyum Aurangzeb's statement from earlier in the day during which she lashed out at the incumbent government, Gill said that politics on health is the hallmark of the PML-N's politics.

"Nawaz Sharif absconded on the excuse that his health was suffering," said Shahbaz Gill.

He said that at that time too, Marriyum Aurangzeb's statements were the same as today, adding that the government was declared responsible for Nawaz's deteriorating health.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Gill said that the 'Barey Mian' is now looking fit and healthy and is also busy in delivering 'venomous' speeches against the state from abroad.

"They used diseases to escape accountability," he said, taunting the PML-N leadership.

