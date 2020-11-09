'Student Alert': HEC says Lincoln University College, Malaysia not allowed to operate campus in Pakistan

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on Monday said that the Lincoln University College, Malaysia was not allowed to operate any campus or centre in Pakistan.



However, the HEC clarified that the university was a recognised varsity of Malaysia.

"Therefore, students are cautioned not to seek admission in any programme of the above-mentioned university being offered in Pakistan through these campuses/centres," the HEC said in a statement.

The HEC cautioned the students enrolled in these campuses or centres that it would not recognise their degrees if they achieved them.