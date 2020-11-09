Melania to divorce Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump with Melania Trump. File photo.

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump is "counting every minute" to divorce her husband, American president Donald Trump, following his defeat in the US Election 2020, according to a report in Daily Mail, which cited a former aide to the First Lady.

"Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over, adding, 'Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report said.

The former aides' claims have sent shockwaves across the US media, as Americans celebrating Trump being voted out more than Biden being voted in.

While shedding light on the marriage, another aide Wolkoff, the senior adviser to FLOTUS Melania Trump, alleged that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House.

"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Although Melania claims to have "a great relationship" with her husband, they had a "transactional marriage", the report further claimed.

Back in 2016, Melania had burst into tears when Trump won the US presidential election and took five months to move to White House because their son, Barron, was studying in a New York school.