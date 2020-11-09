MDCAT 2020: PMC's urgent announcement for applicants

The News/Files

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday made an important fee-related announcement for the aspiring doctors and dentists who have applied for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

In a post on Twitter, the PMC said the announcement was related and relevant to all MDCAT applicants who did not submit their fee challans.



"All those applicants who have registered for the National MDCAT, but have not uploaded their fee challans, can upload their paid fee challans by 5:00PM November 9th, 2020," the PMC said.

Lahore court dismisses student's plea

A day prior, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed a student's petition pertaining to the UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020, wherein he pleaded for PMC to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test on the basis of the University of Health Sciences' (UHS) previously-issued syllabus.

Muhammad Haseeb, a student, had said in his petition to the LHC the PMC had categorically stated in its October 7 notification that there would be no new or additional syllabus for 2020 MDCAT examinations.

Haseeb added that the PMC, however, issued a revised syllabus, which was new and different from that of the UHS and did not give any additional time to prepare for the November 15 exams.