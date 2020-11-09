Imran Khan and 1974: Who's who in nostalgic cricket photo shared on PM's Instagram?

Instagram/Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)/via The News

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a photo from his cricket days, posting a memory from 1974 when he had made his One Day International (ODI) debut.

In the 1970s, the then cricket star played for Lahore A, Lahore B, Lahore Greens, Lahore, and University of Oxford's Blues Cricket team. At Worcestershire, he played English county cricket in the early 1970s.

Taken during the Test series between England and Pakistan, the picture shows — from left to right — Imran Khan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Shafiq Ahmed, Talat Ali, Asif Maood, Majid Khan, and Asif Iqbal (face hidden behind trophy).

Here's a summary of the cricket heroes:



Imran Khan made his Test debut in 1971 at the age of 18 years when he played against England at Birmingham in 1971. His Test career lasted for about 21 years, up to 1992. He played 88 Tests, scoring 3,807 runs with six hundreds and 18 fifties. He took 262 wickets with 23 hauls of five wickets in an innings and six hauls of 10 wickets in a match.



Sarfaraz Nawaz made his Test debut in 1968-69 when he played against England in Karachi and his Test career continued till 1984. He appeared in 55 Tests, scored 1,045 runs with four half-centuries.He claimed 177 wickets with four 5WI hauls and one 10WM haul.

Shafiq Ahmed made his Test debut in 1974 against England at Leeds. He played just six Tests during a brief career of seven years up to 1981. He made only 99 runs.

Talat Ali made Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in 1972-73 and played for seven years up to 1979. He scored 370 runs in 10 Test matches with two fifties.



Asif Masood made Test debut against England at Lahore in 1968-69. He played 16 Tests until 1977. He made 93 runs and took 38 wickets with one haul of 5WI.

Majid Khan made Test debut in 1964-65, playing against Australia at Karachi. He scored 3,931 runs with eight hundreds and 19 fifties. He also took 27 wickets and bagged 70 catches.

Asif Iqbal made his Test debut against Australia in 1964-65 at Karachi. He played for 15 years and played 58 Tests. He made 3,575 runs with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties. He also took 53 wickets with two 5WI hauls.