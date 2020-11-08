Princess Diana went into ‘panic’ after tell-all book connections leaked: ‘What do I do?’

Princess Diana was reportedly sent into a frenzied panic after private revelations made to a close source got leaked into public view.



The report in question has been brought forward by an ex-aid, and according to their statements, the princess was sent into a panic when the British media caught wind of her private revelations.

The reported claims Princess Diana made were memorialized into a book titled, Diana, Her True Story, by journalist Andrew Morton. They even touched upon her issues with self-harm and even eating disorders.



During his appearance on Mail+'s Palace Confidential, royal expert Mr Arbiter denied all allegations towards Princess Diana’s possible links to the book.

He explained that, at the time when word first got out, "I was briefing the media as to what was going to be happening in those sort of 24 hours that she was there, and the only question that came out of them is Andrew Morton's book: has Diana contributed to it? And I said 'well I don't know, I'll ask her'. I said 'ma'am, the media want to know about Andrew Morton's book - have you been helping him?' And she sort of gave me a look, if looks could kill I should have slipped through the cracks in the floorboard.”

He added, "She said 'no I have not, that's a ridiculous question to ask'. And I sort of looked at her and I thought you are being economical with the truth, but you don't tell a member of the Royal Family that they are lying."

Mr. Arbiter went on to say, "And then, lo and behold, a few weeks later in June, the serialization in the Sunday Times ran over two weekends. I was living out at Windsor at the time and I dashed through to Charing Cross on the Saturday night at 10 o'clock to pick up the first edition.”

"She must have sent somebody out to do exactly the same because at 5 o'clock in the morning I had a phone call from her saying 'what do I do?' I said 'well, manner has been done and there's nothing you can do.”

It was there that Mr. Arbier gave the princess life saving advice, "I suggest that you don't answer the telephone, you don't go out, pour yourself a stiff drink, drink it, drink another one if you feel like it, but certainly don't do anything, don't be seen in public until eventually you'll have to be seen on Tuesday when you've got an engagement. It was very difficult and she panicked. She realised that, yeah, what she had done was wrong but it's all too late."

While Mr. Morton initially denied having Princess Diana as his primary source in his tell-all book, he cleared things up only after her demise.