Is Joe Biden's win a relief for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attracted ire from outgoing US President Donald Trump for supporting his opponent in the US presidential election, appeared to have heaved a sigh of relief as the candidate of their apparent choosing is going to be the next president of the USA.

The couple’s video canvassing American to cast their vote in the US presidential elections went viral. Reacting to their video, Trump had said, in a live news conference, he was ‘not a fan' of Meghan however, he wished well for Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.



"I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it," Trump had. The Royal couple, sitting next to each other in their California home, appeared on primetime TV in a video for Time's 100 most influential people list. Prince Harry called upon the Americans to reject hate speech and vote for change in the upcoming election.



"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Prince Harry said. "When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes."

"It's time to not only reflect, but act," Harry reiterated.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Meghan, star of the TV legal drama 'Suits' said. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

However, the couple did not express openly their own preference of the presidential candidate. However, the impression is their support is meant for Democrat candidate Biden.

Making history, Meghan Markle is the first person in the British Royal family who cast her vote in a US presidential election. Being a US citizen by birth, she is entitled to vote in the US polls.

Citing "unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes" from the British media, the couple is seeking a life in the USA as they recently moved into a California home after renouncing their royal duties.

Meghan married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple has a young son, Archie.