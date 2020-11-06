Coronavirus smart lockdown to be imposed in Peshawar tomorrow

Students ride on a three-wheeler vehicle on way to their school in Peshawar on September 15, 2020. — AFP/Files

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a coronavirus smart lockdown in the city from Saturday, Geo News reported.



A notification from the deputy commissioner Peshawar's office ordered the "controlled entry and exit" of the localities in Peshawar listed below:

1. Street No. 15.A, Defence Officers Colony, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt

2. Street No. 13, Gul Bahar No. 02, lshrat Cinema Road

3. Street No. 2, Mohallah Khan Bahadar, Durran Pur, Ring Road

4. House No 17, Fort Road, Peshawar Cantt

5. House No. 48 C, Sahib Zada Road, University Town

6. Adjacent Houses on Left, Right 8, including House No. 87, Street No. 4, Sector, H2, Phase-VD, Hayatabad

7. Adjacent Houses on Left, Right & Including House No. 11S, Street No. 10, Sector G-1, Phase-It, Hayatabad



The notification made it clear that the lockdown will go in effect from November 7, 04:00 pm till further orders by the competent authority.



Authorities have banned any person from entering or exiting these localities except for those selling essential commodities and prohibited all gatherings within the specified localities as well.

"All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc.) shall remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons," stated the notification.

The district health office has been tasked to ensure health services to people in the localities under lockdown.

After two months of relief, active COVID-19 cases again surge past 16,000 in Pakistan

The decision by the provincial govenrment A total of 1,376 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Pakistan on November 5, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases to 16,242 — the highest since August.

Another 30 people succumbed to the disease on the day, bringing the total death toll to 6,923. The last time the daily death toll had crossed the 30 mark was late July.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 340,251, with 317,086 people have recovered from the virus.

No lockdown

The federal and provincial governments have issued multiple warnings over the past few days, urging the public to follow COVID-19 SOPs, but so far held off on any new lockdown measures to contain the virus.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could not afford another national lockdown and instead urged the masses to strictly follow preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

In a press briefing after a meeting of the federal cabinet, PM Imran Khan had said the provincial governments needed to ensure the implementation of Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) measures and smart lockdown strategies pertaining to the coronavirus.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar — who also heads the National Command and Operations Center — and the premier's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, had informed the Cabinet that the number of coronavirus patients, as well as virus-related deaths, was increasing,

Adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) needs to be ensured, Umar and Sultan had said.