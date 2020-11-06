ISLAMABAD: The Hassan Abdal Railway Station, which was recently renovated and reconstructed after 127 years, in Attock was inaugurated Friday by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



At the inauguration event, PM Imran was briefed about the various facilities installed for the passengers' convenience. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed accompanied the premier.

Earlier today, Rashid had reviewed the arrangements ahead of the premier's visit to inaugurate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, the reconstruction of which cost Rs300 million.

The British-era railway station has been upgraded to a two-storey structure, with 24,502 square feet of covered area. The boundary of the railway station covering a total area of 101,610 square feet, including passengers’ facilities, was also improved.

In a briefing, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Syed Munawar Shah apprised the railways minister of facilities at the new structure.

Water plants and a new tube well have been constructed to provide clean and cold water to the passengers, while a 300 KV generator was installed for uninterrupted power supply at the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, Shah told Rashid.

A canteen and a cafe were set up near the waiting area, he added.

Later in the day, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by provincial and federal ministers, would visit Swat, where he will inaugurate a new block of the Saidu Sharif hospital.

The prime minister would also attend a ceremony in connection with the distribution of Sehat Sahulat cards and address the gathering there.