Video: Anushka Sharma, RCB teammates celebrate Kohli's birthday

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate his 32nd birthday. Photo: Instagram screengrab

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's birthday on Thursday with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team smearing his hair and face with cake.



Pictures and videos of the celebration in Dubai surfaced on social media where Kohli can be seen cutting a cake surrounded by friends and wife Anushka.

As his RCB teammates cheered on, Anushka fed Kohli the first piece of the cake. The Indian skipper kissed his wife and returned the favour.

The birthday celebration was a special one for Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bangalore has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Anushka and Kohli are expecting their first child together. Recently, a video of the two went viral on social media in which Kohli could be seen asking Anushka, from the field, whether she had eaten or not. The actress, in response, had flashed him a thumbs up sign.