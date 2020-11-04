Kim Kardashian's true age revealed by Scott Disick's son Reign during a guessing game

Reality star Kim Kardashian received sweet comments from her nephew Reign over her age as he first flattered than apparently trolled by revealing she looks 100.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son was kept entertained on election night by Kim’s guessing game as he was tasked to describe true age of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty.

Reign, somehow missed the week-long celebrations for Kim’s 40th birthday in October, said ‘Kiki are you 26? You look like you’re 26.

Kim happily replied: 'I look like I’m 26… years-old? Guess how old I really am…' Reign considered for a moment before suggesting 25, completely flattering his aunt who told him: ‘You get even better and better.'However it seems he might have been playing with her emotions as Reign then said her real age, 40.

Reign tried to take it back and exclaimed: ‘Oh no!’ but the damage was already done as Kim quizzed: ‘Do you think I look 40?’ Reign replied ‘yes’ before trying to backtrack again and saying: ‘Yeah, you are 26.’

Kim just couldn’t move past it and told the youngster: ‘I just want to get back to the age thing. Do you think I look 25 or 26 or 40. Wait, I need to know this!’ Unfortunately for her, Reign was over the guessing game and replied: ‘Byeee!’ before running off to play with his cousins. Sorry Reign, Kim is 40.

It wasn’t over though as Kim later pressed her nephew on the matter and filmed him as she asked: ‘How old do I look? Look at me,’ to which Reign cheekily replied 100. When asked if 26 was his final answer, Reign said: ‘Yes… honest.’