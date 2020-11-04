tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistanis have been left scandalised, their mouths agape in horror, as an Indian music channel chose to make its own rendition of Junoon's classic hit 'Sayonee' with Arijit Singh.
Released by T-Series on Tuesday, the Arijit Singh remake has raised a lot of eyebrows in Pakistan and left a bitter taste, with music aficionados remembering the 90s era when the Sayonee original song first hit the market.
Needless to say, Pakistanis are outraged over what they have claimed is "legit call to war" and saying Singh "will most probably ruin it".
Here are some of the best reactions:
Someone left a comment on Singh's career and it was ... uhhhhh, destructive!
Some others, however, were a bit lenient.
In fact, even a cross-border music lover also had the same thoughts as many Pakistanis do.
And someone actually shared a clip of the original song in the comments...
... and they won!