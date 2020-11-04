Prince Harry’s Joe Biden endorsement lands him in trouble: ‘It’s the height of arrogance’

Prince Harry’s recent political comments about the US elections have been haunting him since quite a while.

The Duke of Sussex’s support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was ridiculed as royal experts blasted him over his “silly remarks.”

Royal commentator Tom Rogan gave an earful to the duke over his endorsement, as he wrote in his piece for Washington Examiner: He also claimed: “Why Harry’s public relations team thinks that Americans will welcome this lesson is unclear.”

“Harry must also know that his words will infuriate Downing Street and Buckingham Palace,” Rogan added.

“Harry’s utility as a political persuader here is about as useful to Democrats as the iceberg was to the Titanic,” he went on to say.