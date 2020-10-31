close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2020

Teen with speech impairment subjected to gang-rape for four months in Badin: police

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 31, 2020
Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

Two men allegedly subjected a teenage girl to gang-rape for four months near a Badin village, police said Saturday, with the incident coming to light after the victim got pregnant.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Goth Mohib Dal area near Badin. The 17-year-old girl was unable to tell her parents as she is unable to speak due to a speech impairment.

The police have registered a case against the suspects, who are reportedly relatives. Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a hospital for medical tests.

