Govt reduces petrol price by Rs1.57 for November

The government on Saturday reduced the petrol price by Rs1.57 for November, a notification from the finance ministry said.



The new price will be effective from midnight.

Diesel will also cost 84 paisas cheaper per litre, said the notification, adding that the prices of light diesel oil and kerosene will remain unchanged.

After the new prices go into effect, petrol will cost Rs102.40, whereas diesel will cost Rs103.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, a litre of kerosene oil will cost Rs65.29 and a litre of light diesel oil will cost Rs62.88.