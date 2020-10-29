'Sold for Rs5,000': Sargodha woman says husband gave her away to friends who raped her for 21 days

Illustration of a woman being subjected to harm. — The News/Files

A Sargodha woman has moved the court against her husband, claiming that he had sold her off to his friends for Rs5,000 who in turn, gang-raped her for 21 days, Geo News reported Thursday.



The woman, a resident of a village in Sargodha, approached a court to file an FIR against her husband. The victim stated that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago.

She alleged that her husband sold her for Rs5,000 to his friends who gang-raped her for 21 days.



Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has sought a report from the Sargodha DPO and summoned him on November 2.

The senior police officer, on the other hand, said that police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects after the woman filed her complaint.

