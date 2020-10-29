Taylor Swift sheds light on her ‘true’ breakup albums: ‘ It’s specifically about heartbreak’

Taylor Swift is one of Hollywood’s most successful pop stars. One that built her empire on the concept of breakups, however, she is pretty particular over what album she would actually consider a 'cathartic essay' for all of the sad-sacks of the world.

Taylor opened up about these intricacies of her music catalog during her interview with Rolling Stone and Apple Music.

There she officially named the only album she would dub a ‘breakup mix’, curated specifically for the broken hearted.

She was quoted telling the leading daily, “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things.”

“But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

That is not to say that Swift’s other albums never discussed the idea of a bad breakup, in fact songs like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together build upon the premise right from the get go.







