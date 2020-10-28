Russian YouTuber shocks followers by burning Mercedes in open field

Russian YouTuber Mikhail Litvin burns Mercedes. Photo: Mikhail Litvin YouTube video

A Russian YouTuber found a rather unique way to protest after his Mercedes broke down several times. He decided to burn it to the ground in an empty field.



Popular Russian YouTuber Mikhail Litvin, who has millions of followers on his channel, stunned fans when he set his luxury car on fire in the middle of an empty field.

His Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S reportedly broke down several times after he purchased it from an official dealership. The vlogger sent the car several times to the dealer for repairs but it didn't work out.

According to website VC.ru, the car spent 40 days in repair. In one of the services, its turbine was changed with a new one that was ordered from Germany.

Popular Russian Misha pours gasoline over his vehicle. Photo: YouTube

After the car dealer stopped entertaining his phone calls, Mikhail, who is also known as Misha, got so fed up that he poured empty cans of gasoline over his car and burned it in an empty field.

In the video, the vlogger can be seen running frantically away from the area after lighting his car on fire.

"I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes ... In my opinion, the idea is FIRE!" he wrote while sharing the video. "I am not happy," he added.

The YouTube video has been watched over 11 million times on the video-sharing platform.