'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac lands groundbreaking role in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac in talks with Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in the titular character of film 'Moon Knight'

US actor Oscar Isaac of Star Wars fame has landed a ground-breaking role in a film produced bt the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported by Deadline, the actor is in talks with the franchise to star in the titular character of their film Moon Knight.

Isaac will essay the role of Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos, such as cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant, in order to battle the criminal underworld.

Meanwhile, Isaac's stint as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise is coming to an end soon, as a number of star’s films are set to release.

Isaac recently also inked a contract for HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage at HBO, reuniting with his old Julliard classmate Jessica Chastain.

