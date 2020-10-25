close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2020

Hilary Duff expecting baby no.3 with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma expecting third baby together

Hilary Duff's fans are rejoicing with excitement as the actress announced she is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma.

The news was shared by the actress in an adorable Instagram post wherein they two can be seen in a boomerang video showcasing Matthew rubbing Hilary's pregnant belly to share their announcement.

"We are growing!!!" Hilary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Mostly me ..."

We are growing!!! Mostly me ...

Matthew commented on the post saying, "lol quarantine was fun," he said. "Baby #3 - 2021."

This is Hilary and Matthew's third baby together. Their daughter, Banks Violet, was born in October 2018. 

