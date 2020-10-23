Hira Mani expresses admiration for Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMA brawler Khabib Nurmagomedov (Left) and Pakistani actress Hira Mani. — AFP/Files, Instagram

Pakistani actress Hira Mani expressed her admiration for Russian MMA brawler Khabib Nurmagomedov in her latest Instagram post.



Mani didn't leave any doubts as to who she was rooting for in the upcoming Khabib vs Justin Gathje MMA bout.



For the caption of the post, she wrote a famous quote of the Russian fighter which goes as follows: “I don’t fight for the money. I fight for my legacy. I fight for history. I fight for my people”.

"You will win my motivation my hero," she added in the caption as well.



Khabib will face off against Gaethje on October 24 at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.