Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a rally in Azad Kashmir. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday he was ready to speak to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about deporting Nawaz Sharif if it got to that point.



This was said by the prime minister in an interview with a private news channel where he lashed out at Opposition leaders, especially PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PM Imran said Nawaz had always been favoured by the judiciary and the establishment. "This is because he is a product of the establishment," he said. The premier said that his government will bring Nawaz back soon.

"Insha'Allah, we will bring him back to the country and keep him in jail."

He said that the former prime minister wanted to "turn the Pakistan Army into Punjab Police", repeating accusations that the PML-N supremo wanted to control the armed forces.



PM Imran referred to Opposition leaders as "thieves", vowing to never let them form their government in Pakistan even if he does not remain in power.

"Even if I am not in power, I will not let these thieves return [to government]," said PM Imran. "If they return, I will mobilise the masses and make them come out on roads [to protest]."

The premier said he knew who Opposition leaders keep meeting in secret, adding that he "receives reports" about such meetings.

PM Imran said that he was ready to talk to the Opposition on any issue except for when they demanded an NRO from him. He said that Opposition leaders used to deceive the government, adding that "they say right and go left".

"The state will be destroyed if the government gives them an NRO," he said.



'Will win clear majority if elections are held in Pakistan'

Responding to a question on whether midterm elections will be held in the country, the prime minister said in any case, he was ready for it. "They say 'hope for the best, prepare for the worst'," said PM Imran.

In a message intended for Opposition parties, the prime minister said that as a cricketer, he knew how to compete with the other team hence he was confident of winning elections if polls were held across the country in the near future.

"I will be happy because if elections are held again in Pakistan, I will emerge with a clear majority," he said.

In response to another question, the prime minister said that the Senate elections will be held in Pakistan as per schedule.



Nawaz being hailed as a 'hero of democracy' in India: PM Imran

Referring to the recent exaggerated Indian media reports of a "civil war" breaking out in Karachi, PM Imran said the Modi-led government is the most anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan one to emerge in India over the past seven decades.

"Their media is hailing Nawaz Sharif as a hero of democracy," he complained. "Let us decide once and for all, is India our well-wisher?"

The prime minister reiterated his stance that India was involved in sectarian killings in Pakistan. PM Imran said he had warned the nation before Dr Maulana Adil Khan's assassination that India was stoking the flames of sectarian conflict in Pakistan "Who is playing this game to instigate anarchy in the country," he asked."Who benefits from this?"

Referring to the PML-N chief's criticism of the Pakistan Army, he said that this was the "lowest act" that Nawaz could do. The premier chastised the former prime minister for praising Justice Qazi Faez Isa while disrespecting other judges of the Supreme Court.

Responding to a question on PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif's return to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Imran said that the government had unearthed "documentary evidence" against the former Punjab chief minister which would make it "very difficult for Shahbaz to escape".

PM Imran alleged that Shahbaz was guilty of financial embezzlement of Rs23 crores. "This too, only from two sugar mills. We haven't checked the rest [of his alleged financial embezzlement]," he said.

Referring to the PDM leadership, PM Imran said that the Opposition's crime was that they had left the country on the brink of bankruptcy.

He accused the Opposition of producing electricity at 25% higher cost compared to India, saying that Pakistan was also selling it at a lower cost. PM Imran said that the incumbent government was "in a fix" over faulty policies by its predecessors.