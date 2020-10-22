COAS Bajwa assures Pak Army will live up to nation's expectations

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Gujranwala and Marala, on October 22, 2020. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday that whatever the odds, the Pakistan Army will always live up to the expectations of the "great nation in the defence of the motherland".

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief visited Gujranwala and Marala. At Gujranwala Corps Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was briefed about the operational training, and administrative matters of the Corps.

"Later, COAS visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations," the ISPR said.



Speaking to the troops, Gen Bajwa appreciated their battle worthiness and the impressive training standards achieved by the formation, the ISPR said.

"Training being hallmark of professional competence plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle," the army chief reiterated.

Gen Bajwa visited the Combined Military Hospital Gujranwala where he was briefed on the various upgradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients.



"COAS lauded the efforts of [the] Army Medical Corps in [the] containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives," the ISPR added.

Earlier on arrival, the Commander Gujranwala Corps Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir received the army chief.