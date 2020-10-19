Friend of Eminem's rival reveals the rapper helped him by a house

People are sending birthday greetings to Eminem who turned 48 on October 18.

Taking to Twitter, a Grammy Award winning record producer paid tribute to Marshall Mathers while sharing a story an untold story.

Dante Ross, who produced two tracks on Eminem’s 8 Mile soundtrack, praised Slim Shady because the "Lose Yourself" rapper was not given to pettiness.

Ross said his friend Everlast and Eminem were engaged in a beef before his songs featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack.

He said Em could have axed his songs due to his feud with Everlast but he thought better of it.

Ross revealed that he ended up buying a house with the money his work with Eminem helped him earn.

"Cant say I know @Eminem but god bless that cat. I had 2 songs on the 8 mile soundtrack after he was beefing with my man Everlast. He could have s*** on me. He didn’t. I ended up buying a house with the bread it helped me make. Big Up that man on his bornday," he tweet read.