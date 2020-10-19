Friend of Eminem's rival reveals the rapper helped him by a house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
People are sending birthday greetings to Eminem who turned 48 on October 18.
Taking to Twitter, a Grammy Award winning record producer paid tribute to Marshall Mathers while sharing a story an untold story.
Dante Ross, who produced two tracks on Eminem’s 8 Mile soundtrack, praised Slim Shady because the "Lose Yourself" rapper was not given to pettiness.
Ross said his friend Everlast and Eminem were engaged in a beef before his songs featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack.
He said Em could have axed his songs due to his feud with Everlast but he thought better of it.
Ross revealed that he ended up buying a house with the money his work with Eminem helped him earn.
"Cant say I know @Eminem but god bless that cat. I had 2 songs on the 8 mile soundtrack after he was beefing with my man Everlast. He could have s*** on me. He didn’t. I ended up buying a house with the bread it helped me make. Big Up that man on his bornday," he tweet read.