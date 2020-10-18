In pictures: Lahore Hafeez Centre fire rages on

The Lahore Hafeez Centre building engulfed in flames and people look on. Source: Twitter

LAHORE: The Hafeez Centre fire in the city continued unabated on Sunday, as firefighters tried their best to battle flames more than 10 hours after it erupted in the morning.



Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is reportedly in constant contact with the Commissioner Lahore Division and rescue officials to ascertain the situation.

According to details from rescue officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the second floor of the plaza — Hafeez Centre, where laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items are sold — and spread to the fourth floor. The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 am in the morning.

