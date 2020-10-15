Kristen Bell touches on Dax Shepard’s relapse: ‘Everybody is up against their own demons’

Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard has recently suffered a sobriety relapse and it appears Bell intends to stand right by his side throughout it all.

The actress discussed her husband’s relapse during her most recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and according to People magazine, she was quoted saying, “He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

“The thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan.’”

She also recalled her husband telling her, he “‘was faltering. I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again’.”

Their plan now is to go back to therapy and, “I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”