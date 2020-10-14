Miley Cyrus delights fans as she appears in crop top with a friend in Los Angeles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Miley Cyrus delighted fans with her stunning appearance in a crop top and leggings during a grocery store run with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday.
The rockstar flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop top and matching leggings as she stepped out for shopping with her pal.
The 27-year-old has been maintaining a healthy diet and exercise program after going sober nearly 10 months ago. She was seen making her way through the parking lot of Erewhon after shopping.
The singer appeared in a casual outfit as she highlighted her figure with stone-washed leggings to match. She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.