close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Miley Cyrus delights fans as she appears in crop top with a friend in Los Angeles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Miley Cyrus delighted fans with her stunning appearance in a crop top and leggings during a grocery store run with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday.

The rockstar flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop  top and matching leggings as she stepped out for shopping with her pal.

The 27-year-old  has been maintaining a healthy diet and exercise program after going sober nearly 10 months ago. She was seen making her way through the parking lot of Erewhon after shopping.

The singer  appeared in a casual outfit as she highlighted her figure with stone-washed leggings to match. She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.


Latest News

More From Entertainment