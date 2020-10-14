Miley Cyrus delights fans as she appears in crop top with a friend in Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus delighted fans with her stunning appearance in a crop top and leggings during a grocery store run with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday.

The rockstar flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop top and matching leggings as she stepped out for shopping with her pal.

The 27-year-old has been maintaining a healthy diet and exercise program after going sober nearly 10 months ago. She was seen making her way through the parking lot of Erewhon after shopping.

The singer appeared in a casual outfit as she highlighted her figure with stone-washed leggings to match. She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



