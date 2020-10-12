Why Jennifer Aniston was brutally ‘pranked’ on ‘Friends’ by the directors

Ross and Rachel's pranking episode on Friends is one of the most popular ones from the classic sitcom.



However, what many may not be aware of is how in the midst of the acting, Jennifer Aniston too fell prey to a real-life prank by the director of the sitcom.

In the episode, Ross throws a dummy dressed like him down the stairs to make Rachel think that it is him who suffered a brutal fall.

Rachel’s scream at that particular scene had been quite convincing as Aniston was oblivious about the prank that the directors were playing on her to make sure her natural emotions are captured.

Reports have revealed that this particular technique is quite common amongst directors when they wish to bring about real reactions from their actors.