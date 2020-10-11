Pregnant Princess Eugenie in awe of Selena Gomez for showing off her scar in viral picture

Selena Gomez'z swimsuit photo seems to have gained attention from Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie lauded Selena Gomez for embracing her scar and showing it to the rest of the world proudly in a picture that has been creating lots of buzz lately.



It all started when Gomez took the internet by storm after flaunting her scar in a swimsuit photo that seems to have gained attention from a member of the royal family as well!

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that," Gomez had captioned her brazen photo.



Eugenie, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, thought it was 'super cool' of Gomez to put up that picture bravely.

Reposting Gomez's picture, Eugenie wrote, "I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness."

Eugenie has battled a major health condition herself and encouraged people to embrace their scars without hesitation since.

She was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) when she was only 12 and underwent a life-changing surgery.

"In 2002, when I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and told that I would need corrective surgery. This was, of course, a scary prospect for a 12-year-old; I can still vividly remember how nervous I felt in the days and weeks before the operation," the royal had said of her health battle previously.

