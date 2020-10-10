Karachi witnesses increase in dengue cases: health department

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh health department has registered an increase in Karachi's dengue cases, as the port city recorded 480 infections in the past month alone, Geo News reported Saturday.
According to the health department's report, the most number of cases — 222 — were reported in Karachi's East district, with Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town being the most affected.
Cases this month — 480
Most affected district — East
Cases reported this year — 1,149
District Central registered 112 cases, with North Nazimabad and Gulberg reporting the most number of patients, said the report.
District South, Korangi, Malir, and West have reported 66, 36, 25, and 19 cases respectively, including women, children, and the elderly.
The number of dengue infections in Karachi has reached 1,149 this year, the health department's report added.