Karachi witnesses increase in dengue cases: health department

KARACHI: Sindh health department has registered an increase in Karachi's dengue cases, as the port city recorded 480 infections in the past month alone, Geo News reported Saturday.



According to the health department's report, the most number of cases — 222 — were reported in Karachi's East district, with Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town being the most affected.



Cases this month — 480

Most affected district — East

Cases reported this year — 1,149

District Central registered 112 cases, with North Nazimabad and Gulberg reporting the most number of patients, said the report.

District South, Korangi, Malir, and West have reported 66, 36, 25, and 19 cases respectively, including women, children, and the elderly.

The number of dengue infections in Karachi has reached 1,149 this year, the health department's report added.

