Fazl says PM Imran Khan scared of PDM's movement

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday.



Speaking to media, flanked by the JUI-F leadership, Fazl said in response to a question that the prime minister was "sweating" due to the PDM's upcoming movement.



"He [PM Imran Khan] is sweating [profusely]," said Fazl. "You have no idea."

Talking about the multi-party alliance's upcoming protests, the JUI-F chief said that the first couple of rallies held by the PDM will create "emotions and effects" of change in the country.

"The public awaits the success of the PDM jalsas," he said, adding that the alliance's plan including "going to Islamabad" as well. Fazl did not specify whether the opposition intended to stage protests in the capital or a dharna like the Azadi March from last year.

When asked whether the absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Zardari will be felt in the PDM rallies, Fazl had a message for the leadership of both parties.

"We have a message for the leadership of both parties. We will not let the absence of your leaders be felt," he said, urging masses to turn up at the protests in huge numbers.

Fazl said that the PDM believed in stability and that the perception that there will be a clash among state institutions was wrong. "We should ask ourselves with a cool mind, how do we take the country forward?" he asked.

The JUI-F chief spoke about the PDM's upcoming rally in Gujranwala on October 16, saying that the alliance will ensure all efforts to make it a successful power show.

"The current government is an inept one," he said. "It cannot be referred to as a government that is representative of the people. We support the demands of the protesting government employees in Islamabad," he added.



PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said political revolution in the country would be possible only through the PDM.

Addressing a press conference, Aurangzeb had said that the PML-N has never been as united and powerful in history as it is today and that the government built a "false narrative of accountability" from 2018-2020.

"The NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed," the PML-N spokesperson had said, adding that when the government could not find anything on the Opposition leaders, it initiated "conspiracies of treason".

Aurangzeb had alleged that the federal cabinet meetings are held to determine who the next "target" will be. "The government is filling the pockets of the mafia instead of the people."

The PML-N leader, lamenting over the surging inflation, said that the price of vegetables had increased up to 45% and that it had hiked due to the government's "incompetence".

"The incumbent government is corrupt that is why it has bowed down before the sugar and wheat mafia," she had said, adding: "According to the Bureau of Statistics, there is no item whose price has not increased."

Aurangzeb had said that a "false conspiracy" was hatched against Shehbaz Sharif through an article and that the Chinese and UK government had "rejected the claims against him".

"PML-N leaders are being silenced because they speak against the surging inflation," she said, adding that the joint Opposition would send the government home.

"We aren't afraid of the accusations of treason [...] Pakistanis are aware of who developed the country," Aurangzeb had stated.