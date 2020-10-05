Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares a beautiful message with dazzling photo

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo she shared on social media with a beautiful message.



The 27-year-old German model, who earlier shared her ‘Sunday plans’ , turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture.

She captioned the post, “Live by the sun, Love by the moon.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after she shared with the fans.



Previously, Nicole, mother of a seven-year-old son, shared a cryptic message for her beau ahead of his upcoming court appearance in children’s custody case against his ex Angeline Jolie.

Brad and Nicole haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but the model did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Jolie.