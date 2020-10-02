close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

PKR to USD and other foreign currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

A man counting dollars. — AFP/Files

US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies  had the following closing rates in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying
Selling
Australian Dollar 118
120.5
Canadian Dollar 124.5
127
China Yuan
24.25
24.4
Euro 192
194
Japanese Yen
1.58
1.61
Saudi Riyal
43.5
44.2
UAE Dirham
44.7
45.2
UK Pound Sterling
212
216
US Dollar
165
165.7

