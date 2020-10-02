PKR to USD and other foreign currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies had the following closing rates in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|118
|120.5
|Canadian Dollar
|124.5
|127
|China Yuan
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|192
|194
|Japanese Yen
|1.58
|1.61
|Saudi Riyal
|43.5
|44.2
|UAE Dirham
|44.7
|45.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|212
|216
|US Dollar
|165
|165.7